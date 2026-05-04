Sydney Sweeney Feeds a Giraffe at the Zoo in Australia

Sydney Sweeney is connecting with nature Down Under ... because she went to an Australian zoo and fed the giraffes ... and it's all on camera.

Check out this photo of Sydney hand-feeding a giraffe some greens at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. She's got a huge smile on her face as the giraffe grabs the leafy green grub from her hand with its chompers.

Sydney visited the zoo with her father, Steven Sweeney, and her pal Kelley McCartney ... they've been doing touristy things on their trip to Australia.

On Sunday, we saw Sydney and her traveling party taking The Harbour Bridge climb ... walking along the famous bridge's underbelly and enjoying breathtaking views of the city's famous harbor.