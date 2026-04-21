Sydney Sweeney Cut From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ After Filming Cameo

Sydney Sweeney may be one of Hollywood’s hottest names ... but even she isn’t immune to the cutting room floor.

The “Euphoria” star filmed a cameo for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” ... only for her scene to get the axe before the movie’s release, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sydney was set to appear as herself in a quick, fashion-heavy moment involving Emily Blunt’s character. The scene reportedly centered around a high-end styling situation tied to Dior ... very on-brand for the glossy, couture-soaked world of Prada.

But despite the star power, filmmakers ultimately decided the cameo didn’t quite fit the final flow of the movie ... and snipped it during editing.

The move might surprise fans, especially after Sydney was spotted around the sequel’s set during production -- sparking buzz she’d be making a splashy appearance in the long-awaited follow-up to the 2006 classic.

Still, insiders say the decision wasn’t personal ... just one of those Hollywood realities where even big names don’t always make the final cut.

The sequel itself is stacked, with returning heavyweights including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Blunt all reprising their iconic roles ... alongside a fresh batch of new faces and rumored cameos.

No word yet on whether Sydney’s scene could resurface in a deleted scenes package or extended cut ... but for now, her Prada moment is strictly behind-the-scenes lore.