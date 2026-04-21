Kyrsten Sinema Told Married BF ‘I Am Miserable’ in Alleged Text

Kyrsten Sinema wrote an emotional text message to her married boyfriend, Matthew Ammel, that his estranged wife is now using in court ... TMZ has learned.

Matthew’s estranged wife, Heather Ammel, submitted alleged 2024 messages that the former Arizona senator sent.

In the paperwork obtained by TMZ, Heather said Kyrsten sent Matthew a concert ticket via text in June 2024 to see the singer Noah Kahan ... and says the following month, the politician shared her location with Matthew.

Heather claims on August 6, Sinema texted him a four-digit code and said, “Enter” ... adding, “I cannot sleep, I am miserable, and I want at least one of my pens back. You have them both. Pls give me one back now.”

As TMZ first reported, Heather included another alleged direct message that Krysten sent Matthew via Instagram in October 2024 in which she said, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.”

Heather replied to the politician, “Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.” It's not clear if Kyrsten responded to that message.