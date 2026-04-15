Sydney Sweeney Back With American Eagle Shorts Ad Months After Controversy

Sydney Sweeney ain't giving up her American Eagle jeans even after the polarizing ad fallout from last fall ... 'cause she's back with another collab to support the brand's new shorts ahead of summer!

Check out her new campaign titled "Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts." The "Euphoria" star's new pics are giving fun and flirty this time around, opposing the sultry vibes from her last denim campaign with AE.

Syd looks spirited and playful in a campaign video while poking fun at the virality of her last work with AE, asking the camera, "What brand am I wearing?" before giving a knowing smile and saying, "Yeah, that one."

Just like Sydney's first AE collab, this round of designs includes cute custom styles that will support the Crisis Text Line -- a nonprofit that provides 24/7 mental health support -- when purchased.

As you can see, the energy of Sydney's latest American Eagle collab is a lot lighter than the last -- and seemingly, there is a lot less room for interpretation. As you know, people went off on the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress and AE after they accused the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" slogan of having undertones of racism and white supremacy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney eventually spoke her piece on the scandal ... saying that's not at all what the campaign was about.