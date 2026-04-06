Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Low-Key Easter Date Night With BF Scooter Braun

Play video content BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney kept things low-key for Easter -- ditching the glam and stepping out for a chill date night with Scooter Braun.

Peep this -- the "Euphoria" star was keeping it shy in a fully covered-up fit ... sweater, jeans, cap ... slipping out of L.A.’s Gyu-Kaku right alongside the music mogul Sunday night.

The two looked deep in their couple bubble -- super easy, casual, no flash, just vibing together.

They’ve been linked since last fall, and yeah ... things moved fast. Scooter was already meeting the parents by October -- and clearly passed the test, 'cause Sydney’s mom, Lisa, was later spotted hopping on his private jet in February.