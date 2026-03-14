Scooter Braun's Ex-Wife Spotted Out After Getting Cozy with Tom Brady

Play video content BACKGRID

Scooter Braun's ex-wife looked like she was glowing after getting cozy with Tom Brady recently ... all smiles while walking with a pal.

Watch the clip -- Yael Cohen Braun was spotted walking around Los Angeles Friday ... wearing an oversized UCLA Bruins T-shirt and baseball cap while chatting amiably with a friend.

Unclear if she was talking about her hookup with the G.O.A.T. ... but she certainly seemed to be in good spirits while out in the sun.

As you know ... Yael was seen leaving a party at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' place in Los Angeles with Tom recently -- and a source at the party confirmed to TMZ they were hanging out and getting close.

A source connected to all of the involved parties told us Scooter was unbothered by Tom potentially hooking up with his ex, despite the two becoming pretty good friends in recent months.

Of course, Scooter's in a very serious relationship with Sydney Sweeney ... so he's moved on from his marriage -- and there's no ill-will here.