Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Seen Getting Close at Santa Barbara Lunch

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun weren’t shy about spending big during a cozy lunch outing ... and apparently they made sure everyone around them ate well, too.

The power couple were seen Sunday at Cold Spring Tavern in Santa Barbara, California ... where they were hanging with a group of friends and ordering enough food to feed an army.

An eyewitness tells us they actually benefitted from Scooter and Sydney over-ordering ... claiming the couple offered them untouched plates of burgers, fries, onion rings, and nachos -- as seen in this photo obtained by TMZ.

Sydney was looking chic in a tan jacket over a white skirt, paired with cowboy boots ... while Scooter kept it casual in a crewneck with "Beach" written across the front.

The two also weren’t shy about showing some PDA ... with the eyewitness telling us Sydney was sitting on Scooter’s lap at one point during the outing.

And when it was time to pick up the check, we’re told Scooter handled it all -- treating the entire group.