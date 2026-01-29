Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Type in New Interview

I'm Looking For A Man to Go Skydiving With!!!

Sydney Sweeney's peeling back the curtain on her ideal man ... revealing her type in a wide-ranging interview that dives deep into her love life.

The actress spilled her preferences during an interview with Cosmopolitan published Thursday ... telling the mag she's looking for an "athletic and outgoing and funny" who is willing to go skydiving or climb a mountain with her.

We also know Sydney's a big fan of water sports ... just look at her recent dates with Scooter Braun ... riding jet skis definitely fits the pattern.

Sweeney says she's a confident woman who goes after what she wants in life ... and only a confident man will be an adequate life partner.

She goes on, "It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing." Sydney didn't clarify which guy couldn't handle everything that comes along with Sweeney and her fame.

Sweeney says her type's different now from what she's previously said ... because she once told a friend she wanted a playful, loyal, cuddly man ... and she realized she could just get a dog instead!

Of course, Sydney's more focused on business than pleasure these days ... launching her new lingerie brand SYRN ... and admitting she sees a whole lotta hot women on Instagram who she wants to send merch to.