Sydney Sweeney's Mom Flies Scooter Braun's Private Jet With Her Dog

Sydney Sweeney Scooter Lent My Mama His Jet!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney's Mom Lisa Hits Scooter Braun's Private Jet
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just took a big step in their relationship ... 'cause things are to the point where Sydney's mom is flying on Scooter's private plane.

Check out these photos of Sydney's mother, Lisa, getting the VIP treatment Wednesday at an airport in Los Angeles ... hopping out of an SUV on a tarmac and climbing into the music exec's plane.

Sydney's mom had her German Shepherd with her, and it looks like they had the jet all to themselves ... talk about living the life of luxury. Thanks, Scooter!

Unclear where Lisa and her dog were jetting off to ... but does it really matter when you're flying private?!?

Sydney and Scooter have been dating for about 6 months now, and based on what we're seeing here, it looks like he's met the parents.

The bar's been set!!!

