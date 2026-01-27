No Free Pass For Sydney Sweeney Hollywood Sign Stunt, 'Hollyweed' Artist Says

Sydney Sweeney shouldn't get a free pass for lacing the iconic Hollywood sign with brassieres ... at least according to an artist who got arrested for changing the landmark to read "HOLLYWEED."

Zach Fernandez, also known as Jesushands, tells TMZ … when he famously altered the Hollywood sign in 2017, he got arrested for trespassing and had to pay a fine and complete community service. SS should be held to the same standard.

As we first told you, Sydney's stunt was legally dicey ... and now Zach says she should be held to the same standard as him.

The way Zach sees it ... if Sydney gets off scot-free, it would set a terrible example, and be textbook case of a double standard.

He says, "When enforcement changes depending on who's involved or what's being sold, people notice.”

Lots of folks around L.A. are comparing Sydney's bra stunt to Zach's "HOLLYWEED" stunt ... but he says there is no comparison because, "Mine was an artistic intervention and cultural commentary. Hers was a brand-backed advertisement."

It's true ... Sydney's been using the stunt to promote her new lingerie line.

Zach says his 2017 stunt was a tribute to the late Daniel Finegood, who did a similar stunt in 1976 ... and while he now runs a California lifestyle brand named Hollyweed that's focused on clothing, goods, culture and -- you guessed it -- weed, he says the brand was inspired by the stunt ... and wasn't an ad for it.