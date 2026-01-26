Sydney Sweeney Climbs Hollywood Sign with Bras in Legally Dicey Move

Play video content

Sydney Sweeney snuck up an L.A. mountain a few days ago, climbed the iconic HOLLYWOOD Sign, and laced it with bras ... and she may have gotten in trouble with the law.

TMZ obtained video of the "Christy" star scaling what appears to be the "H" with a handful of bras. A production team is filming as Sydney makes her way up in the cloak of darkness.

Sydney and her crew made their way to the top of the letters and strung up a clothesline of bras. Sweeney is gleeful as she surveys her handy work.

As for why she did it ... sources say it's a video to promote the launch of her new lingerie line. As TMZ reported, Jeff Bezos is an investor, so it's well funded for sure. This is the Bezos connection that got her an invite to the Bezos/Sanchez wedding last summer.

Now the problems. We've learned Sydney got a permit from FilmLA to shoot the Hollywood Sign, but she did not have permission to touch or climb the sign itself ... and, like the bras, the permit had strings attached.

TMZ obtained an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood Sign. The Chamber made it clear ... her production company was notified she could not shoot the sign or use the video without getting prior approval from the Chamber.

Sydney climbing the hill and the sign and then festooning it with bras could even put her in legal jeopardy for criminal trespass and/or vandalism.

The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce tells TMZ ... "There was no permission granted to do this as is required." We asked if they would file a police report for trespass and/or vandalism ... we got no response.