Tom Brady Gets Cozy With Scooter Braun's Ex-Wife at Party, Leave Together

Tom Brady might be looking to score a touchdown in the dating department ... 'cause he was spotted getting close with Scooter Braun’s ex-wife at NFL star Tony Gonzalez's birthday bash in Los Angeles recently.

An insider tells Page Six the 48-year-old NFL commentator and Yael Cohen Braun, 39, were "huddled up at the bar together" and left the party together. The party was reportedly at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' pad -- Tony is Lauren's ex, and they welcomed a kid together in 2001. A source at the party confirmed to TMZ that Tom and Yael were hanging out and getting close at the event.

TMZ has reached out for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know, Tom has been flying solo since his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, though he was linked to model Irina Shayk for several months beginning in 2023. Yael and Scooter split in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom's love life has been in the headlines recently due to him being spotted with influencer Alix Earle a handful of times this year, starting in St. Barts to celebrate New Year’s Eve.