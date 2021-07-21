Scooter Braun Files for Divorce from Wife, Yael and Prenup in Place

Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael, have done all they can to try saving their marriage ... but now Scooter is throwing in the towel.

The uber-Hollywood manager for the likes of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Ariana Grande filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to the filing, Scooter is asking for joint custody of their 3 kids. He's also agreed to pay Yael spousal support. Given Scooter is willing to pay spousal support, it's almost certain he'll also pay child support.

As for dividing assets, there is a prenup ... drawn up by disso queen Laura Wasser, who is also repping Scooter in the divorce.

Our sources say ... at least so far, the divorce seems amicable. What's more, Scooter and Yael have gone back and forth, and this wouldn't be the first time a celebrity divorce was pulled after a reconciliation. That said, so far there is no reconciliation.

As we reported ... Scooter and Yael split earlier this month, after ongoing marital strife.

The ex-couple began dating in 2013 and wed in July 2014.

As for the date of separation, the docs simply say "TBD" -- to be determined.

