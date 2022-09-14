Scooter Braun Gets $65 Million Home, Private Jet, Artwork in Divorce

Scooter Braun -- the man behind the careers of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more -- has made out nicely in his divorce, retaining untold millions in real estate, artwork, investments and even a private jet ... but he's also gotta shell out $20 million to his ex.

We've obtained the divorce settlement between Scooter and his ex-wife, Yael, which breaks down the insane amount of money and investments Scooter has.

The docs -- filed by Disso Queen Laura Wasser -- say the two had a prenup, and here's the way it breaks down -- Scooter will keep the former couple's $65 million Brentwood home (among other properties), a Gulfstream G450 (about $40 million), over 100 pieces of art (including Warhol and Keith Haring works), retains a slew of investments and bank accounts, and a Porsche and Tesla.

In turn, Scooter will fork over a $20 million equalization payment to Yael and pay $60,000 a month in child support for the couple's 3 kids. Yael also gets several works of art, assets from multiple bank accounts and a Land Rover Defender.