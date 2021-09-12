Scooter Braun Buys $65 Million Brentwood Home Amid Divorce

Scooter Braun I'm Movin' On ... Snags $65M Estate Amid Divorce

9/12/2021 7:24 AM PT
scooter braun
TMZ.com

Scooter Braun is moving on with his life after filing for divorce ... he just snagged a ridiculous mansion for which he paid a king's ransom.

scooter braun house
Realtor.com

Scooter, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen and David Guetta to name a few, just closed on a $65 estate in Brentwood CA.

TMZ broke the story ... Scooter filed for divorce from Yael Cohen. They were married for 7 years and have 3 kids.

scooter braun yael
Getty

The mansion is 19,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gym, theatre and more ... with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the lights of L.A.

The house sits on 4 acres, which is massive for Brentwood. It's new construction ... completed this year. It was listed for $70 mil in June, so the seller got fairly close to asking.

Life goes on.

