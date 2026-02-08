Tom Brady Dances With Alix Earle at Super Bowl Party

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom Brady and Alix Earle just keep crossing paths ... the NFL legend and the influencer were spotted together once again, this time hitting the dance floor at a private, pre–Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

The two were caught on video dancing and chatting at the invite-only bash Saturday night, marking their first public appearance following their recent time in St. Barths over New Year's.

Brady kept it low-key in a baseball cap and glasses, while Earle danced with a drink in one hand and her phone in the other. The vibe wasn't especially intimate, but it was clear Brady and Earle were hanging out together and enjoying the night.

The Super Bowl party sighting comes just weeks after the pair were photographed during their overlapping holiday trips to St. Barts, where they were seen moving in the same social circles.

Play video content

Those images quickly sparked dating rumors, though our sources shut that down at the time, saying the moment was nothing more than drunk, flirty fun at the party. Now, with Brady and Earle popping up together again, it does make you wonder if there's more going on than just friendly hangouts.

As you know ... Alix is still pretty fresh off a breakup from NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The two dated for about two years before calling it quits. Tom, meanwhile, was last linked to Irina Shayk in an on-again, off-again relationship that seems to be off again.