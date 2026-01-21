Alix Earle Pours Heart Out in Late-Night Post Lamenting Life After Braxton Berrios

Play video content TikTok/@alixearle

"Get Real With Me" host Alix Earle lived up to her YouTube series name Tuesday night ... the influencer used her TikTok followers as an emotional-support boyfriend following her breakup from Braxton Berrios.

Turning the camera on herself mid-spiral, she announced, "I'm just going to start talking to you guys like you're my boyfriend."

As you know, Alix and Braxton split last month after 2 years together. Since then, she's been committed to remaining single for a while ... and it's apparently been rough.

She admitted, "I can't sleep right now ... I feel like just not having that stability of a male partner -- or just even someone to talk to or distract me -- is just so weird.”

In the video, Alix describes herself as a serial "boyfriend hopper," which has made it tough for her to be okay with flying solo.

“This is, like, growth or something but I’m sad ... it just makes life feel so lonely,” she said, before clarifying she's thankful she does have family and friends to lean on.

After letting out her tears, Alix finished on a more positive note with a message to help other people going through a similar struggle ... "If you’re also feeling weird, you’re not alone.”

The post garnered a ton of support from fans and friends like Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia and none other than Paris Hilton.

Paris wrote, "I know it hurts but I promise you, it gets better. Stay strong and keep shining."