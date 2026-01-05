Tom Brady & Alix Earle's Flirty Night in St. Barths Didn't Result in a Hookup

Tom Brady and Alix Earle sparked plenty of buzz about a possible hookup or romance during a night out in St. Barths, but despite the flirty visuals ... TMZ has learned there was no hookup.

TMZ broke the story ... video we obtained shows the former NFL superstar and the social media influencer leaning in to whisper something in Tom's ear while caressing his back. Her hand lingered long enough to get people talking, especially with drinks flowing and the party in full swing.

But sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the moment was nothing more than drunk, flirty fun at the party. We're told Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous. In fact, we're told it was the first time they had ever met.

In another clip, Tom is seen getting his groove on when Alix flashes him an over-the-shoulder glance ... apparently enough to pull the seven-time Super Bowl champ in for a closer conversation.

As you know ... Alix is fresh off a breakup from NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The two dated for about two years before calling it quits. Tom, meanwhile, was last linked to Irina Shayk in an on-again, off-again relationship that appears to be off again.