Alix Earle Breaks Down in Tears, Calls Braxton Berrios Her Best Friend

Alix Earle's sticking up for Braxton Berrios ... calling the guy her "best friend" despite the split ... while sobbing in a clip posted to Instagram.

The social media star gave her fans a full rundown on her breakup ... confirming the recent reporting on their breakup, which she reiterates was due to distance issues they've been dealing with since the summer.

Earle says she felt like she wanted to stay in Los Angeles after her time on "Dancing with the Stars" ... where Berrios couldn't follow her cause he's playing for the Houston Texans.

While she says Berrios had no expectations that she needed to put her life on hold to support him, Earle says she just felt BB deserved someone to be there for him 100% ... and that's just not her right now.

Earle then makes clear, "I love Braxton. He's my best friend, you know, so it's been really difficult as we're trying to just go forward with this."

She then says she doesn't want anyone coming for him online ... though it may be a bit late for that since fans flooded Braxton's social media to slam a recent post many called "rage bait."

As for what her dating future holds ... Earle told photogs at LAX Sunday she's focused on herself right now ... while once again reiterating her love for Braxton.