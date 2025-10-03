'DWTS' Partners Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Hit Disney!

This dancing duo is taking a break from the dance floor and hittin' up Mickey Mouse's streets! 'Dancing With The Stars' partners Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are off to Disneyland in preparation for the show's Disney night, chowing down on iconic Turkey Legs and even grooving with the Mouse himself!

They've been working hard to perfect their cha-cha and quickstep, and now it's time to see if they can waltz their way into a successful show this week!