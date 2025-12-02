Alix Earle Works Out to Keep Up Hot Bod 'Dancing With the Stars' Delivered

Get Shreddy With Me ...

Alix Earle's season on "Dancing with the Stars" might be over, but her training is just beginning!

The 24-year-old content creator posted a clip Tuesday showing her working up quite a sweat with a ton of crunches and planks in what looks like a sauna.

She captioned the video, "Can't lose the abs that 'DWTS' gave me." We hear ya!

According to Alix, "dancing all day everyday for 3 months" will do that for you.

Thanks for the tip! Now, we just need that 'DWTS' invite, and we'll all be hot in no time.

Last month, she and her Houston Texan boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, celebrated 2 years together. Their relationship has been long-distance, which may give Alix more time on her hands to work out and keep to her goal.