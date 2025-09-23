Alix Earle Major Underboob at 'DWTS' Premiere, Dylan Efron, & More

Just one week into Season 34 of "Dancing With The Stars," and viral superstar Alix Earle is lettin' her fellow competitors know, not to mess with her dancing-ready bod ...

The 24-year-old blonde bombshell took some BTS from the 'DWTS' premiere to her recent Instagram post, "pretend like u can’t tell that these are timer cam photos I took in the bathroom."

On the red carpet, Earle snapped a shot with fan-favorite Dylan Efron -- who's reality TV streak includes his win on Peacock's "The Traitors."

But back to the mirror selfies ... Earle -- who scored a 13 out of 20 with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the first week of competition, displayed her toned abs in a black plunging dress ..