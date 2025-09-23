Alix Earle Major Underboob at 'DWTS' Premiere, Dylan Efron, & More
Alix Earle Displays Dancing-Ready Bod In Plunging Black Dress!
Just one week into Season 34 of "Dancing With The Stars," and viral superstar Alix Earle is lettin' her fellow competitors know, not to mess with her dancing-ready bod ...
The 24-year-old blonde bombshell took some BTS from the 'DWTS' premiere to her recent Instagram post, "pretend like u can’t tell that these are timer cam photos I took in the bathroom."
On the red carpet, Earle snapped a shot with fan-favorite Dylan Efron -- who's reality TV streak includes his win on Peacock's "The Traitors."
But back to the mirror selfies ... Earle -- who scored a 13 out of 20 with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the first week of competition, displayed her toned abs in a black plunging dress ..
