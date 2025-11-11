Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle Celebrate Two Years Together With Cute Social Media Notes

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are celebrating a milestone in their relationship -- Tuesday marks two years since they became a couple -- and they commemorated the big day with some cute Instagram content!

The lovebirds took to their respective Instagram accounts to acknowledge 730 days around the sun. Berrios posted three pictures to his account ... writing, "2 years of laughter, happiness and loving every piece of you."

He even showed off that Earle sent him a whole bunch of roses for the day, which Berrios was thrilled to receive.

"Flowers are dope," he said.

Earle kept it pretty straightforward on her account ... posting a flick from a day out on the water the two previously had -- captioning it "2 years♥️."

The two confirmed they were an item back in November 2023 when they both lived in Miami and Braxton was a member of the Dolphins at the time ... before he went on to join the Houston Texans.

Unclear if they will be able to celebrate in person, as their personal lives are booked these days. Berrios is gearing up for a showdown with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday ... while Earle is lacing up the dance shoes for Tuesday night's "Dancing with the Stars" taping.

Their long-distance relationship had fans speculating about a breakup earlier this year, but Earle shut down that talk on her "Hot Mess" podcast in July, saying they are still going strong.

"I'm like, well, do you guys realize we don't live together, like we're not even in the same state. Sometimes when I'm even in the same state with him, he can't go out because he's doing football."