Alix Earle Still Dating NFL's Braxton Berrios, Despite Breakup Rumors

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are still together -- so says the social media star herself -- shutting down breakup rumors in a 20-minute video message aimed at the trolls!

The TikTok star addressed the fake news on her "Hot Mess" podcast, responding to social media gossip suggesting the famed couple split after she was seen out without the Houston Texans receiver.

"It's so funny," Earle said on Wednesday.

"I'm like, well, do you guys realize we don't live together, like we're not even in the same state. Sometimes when I'm even in the same state with him, he can't go out because he's doing football."

Earle, 24, explained that she and Berrios, 29, maintain a healthy long-distance relationship ... and although they may not get to see each other as often as they'd like, they both understand it's due to their busy schedules.

In fact, Earle called Berrios during the show, and he agreed ... though he admits he'd rather be with his lady around the clock.

"It blows," Berrios straight-up said.

"I would rather be with you. I don't like long distance."

Earle and Berrios first confirmed they were an item in November 2023, when they both lived in Miami ... as Braxton played for the Dolphins.

However, BB signed with the Texans earlier this year ... and is currently in Houston for training camp.