Alix Earle Brings the Party to Turks and Caicos Islands

Just another day in the life of social media star Alix Earle ... She's always on the go and hittin' the hottest spots. Of course, she does it all lookin' cute and chic! This week's destination: Alix hit up the beautiful Turks and Caicos!

The blonde bombshell rocked several cute 'fits and hands down brought the party to the beach ...

Earle revved up the fun and hit the water on a Jet Ski with her friend, and in typical content creator fashion, she documented the thrills!