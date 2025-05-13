Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alix Earle Bold and Vibrant in Orange Bikini!

Alix Earle ... Orange You Glad To See My Lil' Bikini 🍊?!

Published
Alix Earle brought a big pop of orange to the Instagram algorithms and teased her millions by donning an itty-bitty bikini.

But on the real, the media personality shared a slew of sexy shots accompanied with the caption, "something fun coming this week 🍊🌴☀️."

She barely switched up her poses, but who cares?! Savor the tangy sweetness of this orange bikini babe!

While you wait for what's to come from the influencing queen, go ahead and enjoy her burst of orange to brighten your day 🍊!

