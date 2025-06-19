Alix Earle Livin' Her Best Life in France ... Fashion Photos!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alix Earle Living Her Best Life In Cannes, France ... Fashion Photos!
TikTok star Alix Earle is basking in her popularity and famous lifestyle -- recently TikTok'n her fashion side overseas to Cannes, France!

The 24-year-old blonde bombshell put her bikini bod on display in a high-waisted black-and-white 2-piece -- before backing off from the selfies to speak at a TikTok panel.

Legs for days, Earle got back into her social media routine and shared a series of shots with her followers, donning a pleated black dress.

She opted for a more casual style while dining out on the streets of France -- rocking this tied-up top paired with chic black sunnies.

Alix Earle Hot Shots
Are you ready to see a day in the life of Alix Earle? Get lost in the charm of France with our dazzling photo gallery!

