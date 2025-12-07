Alix Earle Hits NYLON House Party After Braxton Berrios Breakup

Alix Earle isn't hiding out after her split ... she’s stepping out.

The newly single influencer made an appearance at NYLON House during Miami Art Week, marking her first outing since calling it quits with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Earle looked unshaken as she hit the Art Basel hotspot solo, just days after news broke that her two-year romance with Berrios had officially fizzled. The pair reportedly tried to power through, but long distance finally wore them down. PEOPLE reported the breakup was mutual.

Alix didn't look heartbroken ... far from it. She was smiling, posing for pics, and dancing her way through the night like someone fully embracing her single girl freedom.

Miami’s nightlife royalty was out in full force ... Tyga, Lori Harvey, and Ice Spice all pulled up as Alix soaked up plenty of attention as she floated through the party.