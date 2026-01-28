Tom Brady Defends Bill Belichick After Hall of Fame Snub, 'I Don't Understand It!'

Play video content Brock & Salk / Seattle Sports

Tom Brady is just as confused as everyone else after Bill Belichick didn't get into the Hall of Fame ... saying he doesn't understand why he wouldn't.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ discussed his former coach on the "Brock & Salk: Seattle Sports Talk and Analysis" show on Wednesday ... after Belichick failed to secure 40 out of 50 votes to punch his ticket to Canton.

"You know, it's ... I just think that to me it's -- I don't understand it," Brady said.

"If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it."

Brady described Bill as an "incredible" coach ... and added that if there was one coach he'd pick to lead a team to a Super Bowl, it's him.

Despite the first-ballot snub this year, Brady, 48, is confident Belichick will be a Hall of Famer one day -- after all, they did win six Super Bowls together -- and called the voting system "unfortunate."

"He's gonna get into the Hall of Fame," Brady said. "I'm not worried about that."

Things weren't always great between the two ... as their drama and eventual breakup with the Patriots were well documented.