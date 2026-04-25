Stagecoach 2026's First Day Brings Out Big-Time Stars

Coachella might be over and done with ... but the honky-tonk out in the desert is just getting started -- because Stagecoach kicked off Friday!

Noah Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Ashlee Simpson and many more stars hit the stage to kick off the popular country music festival ... which has grown to include DJs, rap artists -- and even an emo night!

Just like Coachella, these artists bring out massive guests during their sets ... like San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey who were hanging out onstage at one point.

Boyz II Men made a cameo during Cody Johnson's set ... and, even podcaster Theo Von got in on the action during Ella Langley's.