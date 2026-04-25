Stagecoach 2026's First Day Brings Out Big-Time Stars
Stagecoach 2026 Day 1 Brings Out Massive Stars ... Sydney Sweeney, Billy Ray Cyrus & More
Coachella might be over and done with ... but the honky-tonk out in the desert is just getting started -- because Stagecoach kicked off Friday!
Noah Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Ashlee Simpson and many more stars hit the stage to kick off the popular country music festival ... which has grown to include DJs, rap artists -- and even an emo night!
Just like Coachella, these artists bring out massive guests during their sets ... like San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey who were hanging out onstage at one point.
DJ Slim McGraw was joined by Chanel West Coast ... and Diplo deejayed while Waka Flocka Flame and Juicy J rapped their hearts out.
Boyz II Men made a cameo during Cody Johnson's set ... and, even podcaster Theo Von got in on the action during Ella Langley's.
Among the other bold-faced names in attendance ... Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley who cheered on his daughter, the Mayor of Flavortwon Guy Fieri and even Sydney Sweeney who sat on beau Scooter Braun's shoulders.
That's all just night 1 ... so, make sure you're staying up to date with TMZ as the rowdy weekend rolls on. Yee-haw!