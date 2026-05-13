Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Cuddle, Kiss in Romantic Video Montage

Play video content Video: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Share Romantic Video Montage

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to showcase her romance with Scooter Braun ... this time, sharing a romantic video collage showing them cuddling up and kissing.

Check it out -- the "Euphoria" star posted a PDA-filled compilation on her IG story Tuesday ... and it's full of clips of Scooter wrapping his arms around her and snuggling up to her. The videos appear to be taken during a picturesque beach vacation that took them swimming, dancing, boating, and on romantic walks along the shore.

The video ends with the music exec dipping his much younger girlfriend and going in for a smooch on the lips.

The loved-up video comes 2 weeks after Sydney hard-launched their romance on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos from Stagecoach of the pair, plus a video of them belting some tunes at karaoke together.

Sydney, 28, and Scooter, 44, were first linked in June 2025 when they were spotted spending time together in Italy ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, and in September 2025, we revealed they were definitely seeing each other and had been on a handful of dates.

We broke the news in March 2025 the 'Housemaid' actress and her fiancé Jonathan Davino had been separated since January and had called off their May wedding.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's former manager was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022 after separating in July 2021. They share 3 young kids.