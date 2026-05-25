Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Topless in Wild 'Euphoria' Scene

Sydney Sweeney is heating up "Euphoria" again ... because the actress dropped another wild hookup scene in Sunday night’s episode ... this time with Richard Gere's son.

Sydney's character, Cassie Howard, gets set up on a publicity date with rising movie star Dylan Reid, played by newcomer Homer Gere, after deleting her OnlyFans account and losing followers online.

After heading home together, Cassie and Dylan launch into an intense hookup scene that leaves the room completely wrecked including a broken bed and a painting crashing off the wall.

4K | Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria S3 E7 pic.twitter.com/gUGfP1akyP @JumpTrailers

Sydney goes fully topless during the scene, which is filmed mostly from Dylan's perspective as Cassie climbs on top of him during the over the top encounter.

This also isn't Sydney’s first viral "Euphoria" moment lately. Earlier this month, viewers were already freaking out over Cassie's revealing outfits and provocative OnlyFans storyline throughout Season 3.