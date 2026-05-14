Maitland Ward Rips 'Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Baby Role-Play OnlyFans Parody

Play video content Video: Maitland Ward Criticizes Sydney Sweeney ‘Euphoria’ OnlyFans Parody TMZ.com

Maitland Ward is ripping "Euphoria" for having Sydney Sweeney portray an OnlyFans creator doing role-play as a baby for money ... she says that's exactly the kind of situation OF models try to avoid.

The former "Boy Meets World" star joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and blasted the HBO series for its depiction of adult content creators.

Maitland says OF has rules in place to keep pedophiles away from the platform ... and she says Sydney dressing up like a baby is disgusting and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about OF and the porn industry at large.

The way Maitland sees it ... the content creation Sydney is doing in "Euphoria" invites pedophiles into the space ... and that's just not how things work IRL.

Maitland says the folks behind the show are being super disingenuous ... she thinks they're taking shots at OF and using Sydney to do their dirty work.