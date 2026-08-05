Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun On the Ground Helping Washington Wildfire Victims

Sydney Sweeney isn't just sending love to her wildfire-ravaged hometown from afar ... she's boots on the ground -- and Scooter Braun is right there with her.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Sydney and her boyfriend are in Washington state amid the devasting Spokane area wildfires, with Sydney feeling compelled to head home and help any way she could.

Our sources tell us Sydney has been working nonstop since arriving ... bringing food to firefighters between shifts on the front lines and helping prepare and distribute meals to families affected by the fires.

Play video content Video: Insane Video Shows Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze Near Spokane Spokane County Fire District 8/ Spokane Valley Fire Deptartment via Storyful

We're told they volunteered with Second Harvest Food Bank in Spokane and World Central Kitchen, personally handing out food and providing relief to people in need.

Our sources say Sydney has also been spotted around town buying groceries and working with local restaurants to secure food and shelter for displaced residents. We're told she has made major donations to multiple relief organizations as well.

The trip hits especially close to home for Sydney. The "Euphoria" star grew up in Spokane and revealed this week the fires have affected members of her own family.

Sydney posted an emotional message Tuesday saying Spokane has always been home to her ... adding it's where she grew up, where her family still lives and where many of the people and places that shaped her remain.

She said the fires have changed countless lives, including members of her own family, and urged her followers to donate as residents begin rebuilding.