Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Bungee Jump Off New Zealand Cliff Together

Play video content Video: Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun Instagram/@scooterbraun

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are taking their relationship to new heights ... literally.

The couple shared videos from their New Zealand getaway over the weekend -- showing them strapped together for a tandem bungee jump before dropping off the edge of a towering cliff.

The heart-pounding clip captures the pair smiling and laughing as they prepare for the plunge, then making their way through the free fall before bouncing high above the canyon below.

Scooter even posted a selfie shot version where viewers could take the ride along with him ... giving fans a Sydney Sweeney POV experience.

It's the latest sign things are getting serious between the actress and the music mogul, who have been spending plenty of time together in recent months.

Their New Zealand adventure has included everything from sightseeing to adrenaline-fueled excursions, but this may be the biggest leap yet as the couple seemingly starts to strengthen their relationship.