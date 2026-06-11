Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Celebrate Knicks Win After Taylor Swift Near Miss

Scooter Braun had a wild night between his Knicks' thrilling victory and almost running into Taylor Swift ... which might explain why he looked dazed when leaving Madison Square Garden.

Scooter was snapped with Sydney Sweeney on his arm after NBA Finals Game 4 ... and it sure seemed like he had a lot on his mind, while his superstar actress girlfriend was all smiles.

As TMZ reported ... the two biggest names from one of music's most public feuds found themselves uncomfortably close to crossing paths -- just rows away from one another.

Taylor scored a courtside seat at MSG alongside members of HAIM, taking in the Knicks-Spurs matchup from some of the most coveted seats in the arena ... while Scooter and Sydney were just rows away.

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Scooter shared videos of himself broing down inside the arena after the Knicks beat the Spurs by one point thanks to a miracle tip-in bucket in the final seconds to complete a 29-point comeback ... but he seemed to be mulling something on the way out of there. Maybe he was just shocked by witnessing NBA Finals history.