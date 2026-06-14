Sydney Sweeney at NBA Finals Game 5 Sparks Charles Barkley Reaction

Charles Barkley couldn’t hide his surprise over one familiar face showing up courtside during Game 5 of the NBA Finals ... and he made sure to call it out on live TV.

As "Inside the NBA" was heading to a commercial break on Saturday night, Barkley reacted in real time after cameras cut to actress Sydney Sweeney in the crowd.

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"Is that Sydney Sweeney?" Barkley said, sounding genuinely shocked before adding, "Everybody’s a New York Knicks fan now."

Sweeney was seen wearing a white Knicks T-shirt while sitting among a star-packed crowd that also included former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, ex-NBA player Avery Johnson, and comedian Tracy Morgan.

The quick on-air moment turned into a viral talking point almost instantly, as fans reacted to Barkley’s disbelief over just how many celebrities have been showing up for the Knicks’ Finals run.

Sweeney’s appearance wasn’t entirely out of nowhere, as she’s been spotted at recent Knicks games and was previously seen celebrating a dramatic Game 4 win alongside her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

During Wednesday’s matchup, the Knicks pulled off a stunning comeback victory at home with Sweeney among those in attendance for the dramatic finish -- leading the team to Game 5 and securing the NBA championship Saturday night for the first time since 1973.