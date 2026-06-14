Timothée Chalamet Snubs Oscars After Knicks Win NBA Championship

Screw The Oscars, Take me out to the Knicks Game!!!

Timothée Chalamet is going viral after making his priorities pretty clear ... he'd take a seat at a New York Knicks game over The Oscars any day.

In the viral video circulating online, the four-time Oscar nominee suggests he’d choose being in the building for a Knicks game over attending the Academy Awards ... a statement that instantly sent sports and entertainment fans a tizzy online.

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The moment is already lighting up social media, with users replaying the video and reacting to Chalamet’s enthusiasm for his team and his apparent dogging of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Either way, the clip has only added to Chalamet’s reputation as one of the Knicks’ most high-profile supporters -- and judging by the reaction, Madison Square Garden might just take the championship ring over Hollywood in Timmy's game..

Chalamet -- a well-known Knicks fan -- has been spotted at multiple games during the team’s playoff run, often sitting courtside and reacting intensely to big moments.