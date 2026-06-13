Amar'e Stoudemire Backs Taylor Swift's Knicks Fandom Amid Debate

Taylor Swift's no poser ... so says former New York superstar Amar'e Stoudemire, who tells TMZ Sports the singer's loyalty to the Orange and Blue goes all the way back to his time on the Knicks.

The topic took over social media during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday ... when Swift, Mariska Hargitay and the HAIM sisters sat courtside for the home team's incredible comeback win.

Some haters -- even Knicks radio talent Monica McNutt -- called BS on Swift earning a spot on the hardwood ... but they clearly didn't do their homework, as there's plenty of evidence connecting her to the organization.

If that wasn't enough to silence the critics (it was for McNutt, who apologized to Swift and her supporters), Stoudemire gave Ms. Swift the ultimate alley-oop in our interview ... and said their meetup around a decade ago was the real deal, not just a photo op.

Play video content Video: New York Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire Helps Taylor Swift Dunk in Classic Video New York Knicks

He said he not only helped TS dunk on the court, but he also spent time with her family to really get to know the world's most popular musician.

It wasn't just a one-time thing -- he also opened up to us about their time at the Met Gala as well.

Despite their history, Stoudemire said he didn't get an invite to Swift's July 3 wedding with Travis Kelce ... at least not yet!!