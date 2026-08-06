Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle Team Up to Support Washington Wildfire Relief

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle partnership is extending into wildfire relief for her home state of Washington ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... starting Friday and running through August 31, American Eagle customers shopping online or in stores can donate to relief efforts at checkout by rounding up the total on any purchase or contributing an amount of their choosing.

The initiative comes as Sydney and her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, remain boots on the ground in the Spokane area, where sources previously told us they've been bringing food to firefighters, preparing and distributing meals and helping displaced families secure food and shelter.

Sydney and Scooter have also volunteered with Second Harvest and World Central Kitchen ... and Sydney has made major donations to multiple relief organizations.

Donations at American Eagle will go to Second Harvest.

The effort hits close to home for the "Euphoria" star, who grew up in Spokane and still has family in the area. Sydney recently revealed the fires have directly affected members of her own family.

As you know ... American Eagle launched its partnership with the actress through the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign in July 2025 and continued the collaboration this year with its "Syd for Short" collection.

The Spokane-area fires have scorched more than 10,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes.