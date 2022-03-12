Traci Braxton Dead at 50 from Cancer

Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni Braxton, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Traci's Husband Kevin Surratt tells TMZ ... "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

We're told Traci's sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she passed.

Traci appeared on the family's reality show, "Braxton Family Values." She was an actress, best known for "Sinners Wanted." She also appeared in "There's a Stranger in my House" and "Chaaw." She recorded a hit song, "Last Call," that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded "Broken Things" featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

As you know, Traci has famous sisters ... Toni, Towanda, Tamar and Trina.

The family has experienced other recent tragedies. Her niece, Lauren Braxton, died from a heroin and fentanyl OD back in 2019 at age 24.

Play video content 4/10/19 TMZ.com

Traci leaves a husband, Kevin Surratt and a child.

She was 50.