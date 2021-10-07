Tamar Braxton Says She'll Return to TV, But Not Reality TV That Pries Into Her Life
10/7/2021 12:40 AM PT
Tamar Braxton's got her sights set on returning to television after an admitted toxic relationship with the reality TV biz, but she says when she does ... she's choosing a different way to tell her story.
We got Tamar at LAX Wednesday and asked about her teasing her family's series, "Braxton Family Values," coming back to the airwaves ... but possibly on a new network.
As you'll recall ... Tamar was released by WE tv last summer following her suicide attempt and subsequent claims the reality TV industry and its "toxic, systemic bondage" drove her to want to end her life.
Despite that, "Braxton Family Values" still aired as planned, but now Tamar's suggesting she has a different type of family TV project in the works ... one that won't follow the conventional "reality" route.
Specifically, she says the show won't pry into her personal life, and will depict her family in a way she feels is fair.
Yes, it does sound like a little shade at We tv as well, but Tamar insists it's more about having control and protecting her fellow Braxtons ... and fans will just have to stay tuned to see what happens.