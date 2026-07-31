Adam22 and Lena The Plug: Fake Restraining Order Petition Filed Amid Fake Divorce Drama

Adam22 and Lena the Plug have more fake legal filings to navigate ... because the mystery man who filed a fake divorce on Lena's behalf has also filed for a fake restraining order.

TMZ obtained a restraining order petition filed on July 23 in Los Angeles Court by someone claiming to be Lena. The petition asked for a temporary order barring Adam22 from coming near Lena … claiming Adam22 has her perform sex acts with men outside of their marriage for money.

The fake petition asked that Adam22 be forced to surrender all of Lena's social media accounts, including his wife's OnlyFans accounts. The court actually granted the fake restraining order for the fake Lena.

The petition appears to have been filed by the same man who filed the fake divorce claiming to be Lena, asking to split from Adam22. The divorce was filed on June 3, and Adam22 was even served with the legal docs.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

Lena told TMZ she did not file the paperwork and is happy in her marriage with Adam22.