Adam22 and Lena The Plug: Fake Restraining Order Petition Filed Amid Fake Divorce Drama
Adam22 & Lena The Plug Dealing With Fake Restraining Order ... Amid Fake Divorce Drama
Adam22 and Lena the Plug have more fake legal filings to navigate ... because the mystery man who filed a fake divorce on Lena's behalf has also filed for a fake restraining order.
TMZ obtained a restraining order petition filed on July 23 in Los Angeles Court by someone claiming to be Lena. The petition asked for a temporary order barring Adam22 from coming near Lena … claiming Adam22 has her perform sex acts with men outside of their marriage for money.
The fake petition asked that Adam22 be forced to surrender all of Lena's social media accounts, including his wife's OnlyFans accounts. The court actually granted the fake restraining order for the fake Lena.
The petition appears to have been filed by the same man who filed the fake divorce claiming to be Lena, asking to split from Adam22. The divorce was filed on June 3, and Adam22 was even served with the legal docs.
Lena told TMZ she did not file the paperwork and is happy in her marriage with Adam22.
Adam22 and Lena wed in 2023 … and became famous for filming porn where she sleeps with other men in front of Adam22.