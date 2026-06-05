Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven't Been Helpful Finding Divorce Filing Impostor

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

Lena the Plug is still trying to track down the man she claims fraudulently filed divorce paperwork in her name ... and it sounds like a solo mission, 'cause she says the cops haven't exactly been rushing to crack the case.

The influencer joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and told us her theory behind the bogus Adam22 divorce filing. We shared our own theory too, but Lena's is far less sinister.

Now for the facts ... Lena says police came, took a report, and gathered evidence ... but she still walked away feeling like they weren't taking the situation all that seriously.

What's more, Lena shares one particular theory an officer floated ... and she says it only reinforced her frustration with the investigation.

Lena says she knows the alleged culprit's identity and believes he's living out of state ... so she'll likely have to pursue the matter beyond California if she wants answers.

And while Lena insists the divorce filing was actually identity theft, she admits she understands why some people were skeptical after Adam22 immediately jumped online and started joking about his newfound "freedom."

Lena makes it clear she's still with Adam22 ... and she's got a message for her impostor.