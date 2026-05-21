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'No Jumper' Cohost's Alleged Murder Victim Died From Blunt Force Trauma

'No Jumper' Cohost Ant Jefe Alleged Murder Victim Died of Blunt Force Trauma in Parking Lot

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Carl Welch -- the person who prosecutors claim "No Jumper" podcast cohost Ant Jefe murdered -- died of blunt force trauma in a parking lot ... TMZ has learned.

Prosecutors filed legal documents formally charging Jefe -- real name Maurice Shelmon -- and another man named Johnnie Gray with Welch's murder ... and the L.A. County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death and a few other details on their own site.

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No Jumper

Prosecutors allege the crime went down on or about January 31 of this year ... and they also listed a series of previous charges for which Jefe was arrested -- including robbery.

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We broke the story ... Jefe was arrested by LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division and booked for felony murder.

Jefe's cohost -- Adam22 -- told us, "[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock."

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