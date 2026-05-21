Gabbie Gonzalez, Others Wanted Jack Avery's Finger As Proof of Death, Prosecutors Claim

Gabbie Gonzalez, her dad, and her boyfriend wanted proof Jack Avery was dead, prosecutors claim ... and allegedly asked for it in the form of his pinky finger.

The influencer accused of conspiracy to commit murder appeared in court for her arraignment Thursday ... where prosecutors laid out the grisly claim.

As you know ... Gabbie and her father Francisco were arrested earlier this week after cops say they tried to orchestrate the murder of Avery, with whom Gabbie was locked in a nasty custody dispute.

Francisco wanted to make the scene look like an accident, cops say ... but now prosecutors say they wanted the assurance too. Cops have alleged Gonzalez tried to find a hit man on the dark web with the help of Kai Cordrey, her ex-boyfriend -- shortly after asking ex-MMA fighter Dustin Barca to threaten or scare Avery.

A judge set conditions of bail -- which include GPS monitoring -- in the case that she posts the $2 million bond.

She can go to Hawaii and Florida, but the judge says they gotta be able to track her movements. The judge also ordered her to surrender her passport.

The judge told Gonzalez she can't post about the case on social media ... and she has to abide by the protective order, which prohibits her from contacting ex, Jack Avery, or their daughter, Lavender.

Prosecutors have asked the judge not to allow any member of Gabbie's family to contact Lavender ... claiming contact would be used to exert control over the kid.

While defendants in criminal cases often enter a plea at the arraignment, Gabbie has waived her plea until July 23.