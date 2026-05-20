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Florida Bar Association Opens 'Discipline File' Against Gabbie Gonzalez's Dad

Gabbie Gonzalez Florida Bar Association Opens 'Discipline File' ... Could Be Disbarred

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Gabbie Gonzalez's father, Francisco Gonzalez -- an injury attorney -- may face punishment by the Florida Bar Association ... which opened a disciplinary file after he was charged with conspiring to have singer Jack Avery murdered.

A spokesperson for the Florida Bar tells TMZ ... "We can confirm that a discipline file has been opened on this matter" -- this after Gonzalez was hit with the criminal charge in Los Angeles County.

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This begins a process which could lead to potential discipline down the road, including possibly disbarment ... though it could also end without any punishment should the review board decide punishment is unnecessary.

As you know ... Gabbie and Francisco were arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors claim they collaborated on a plot to kill Gabbie's ex -- and the father of her child -- Avery.

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Gabbie and Jack were engaged in a custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter ... and Francisco allegedly told her it'd be cheaper to simply kill Jack than battle this one out in court. Authorities allege Francisco sent Gabbie's friend Kai Cordrey $10K to pay for a hit man to take out Jack.

According to court documents, investigators say Gabbie and Kai discussed possibly making Jack's murder look like a car accident.

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FACING THE JUDGE
Video: Gabbie Gonzalez Charged in Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot, Bail Set at $2M
TMZ.com

Gabbie's bail has been set at $2 million ... and she's been ordered not to go anywhere near the child she shares with Jack. BTW, Jack has also filed a restraining order against her.

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