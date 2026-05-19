TikToker Gabbie Gonzalez Asked MMA Fighter to Allegedly Threaten Jack Avery

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez unsuccessfully tried to get a former MMA fighter to intimidate her baby daddy, Jack Avery ... before she decided to look for a hit man to take him out, according to the criminal complaint.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Gabbie and her pal Kai Cordrey, who is also charged over the alleged scheme to have a hit man kill Jack, went to Dustin Barca, a former professional fighter and boxing trainer. Dustin has a 4-0 record in his pro career.

Gabbie and Kai tried to convince Dustin on March 23, 2021, to threaten, scare, or force Jack to leave Kauai, per the criminal complaint.

Dustin appears not to have gotten involved, as Gabbie and Kai tried to find a hit man on the dark web in the weeks that followed. The felony complaint alleged that an undercover investigator got Kai to talk about the plan on the phone in 2021.