LAPD Investigating Lena The Plug's Identity Theft Claims

The LAPD is investigating Lena The Plug's claims of identity theft after she says a man who believes he is in a relationship with her filed a fake divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, the porn star contacted the Los Angeles Police Department on May 6 to report forgery and identity theft.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Denies Adam22 Divorce, Claims Identity Theft X / @lenatheplug

Sources tell TMZ ... police launched an investigation into the matter, which is still active. Lena told police that someone was using her identity and trying to file for divorce from Adam22 on her behalf.

As TMZ first reported, on June 1, a divorce was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court with the plaintiff being listed as Lena's government name.

A day later, Lena said she never filed for divorce and she believed she knew who was behind the chaos.

Lena claimed the man in question believes he is in a relationship with her, but is really being catfished. She claimed the man also called police to conduct wellness checks on her … because he falsely believed Adam22 was abusing her. Lena said all of it is nonsense.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

She told us she called the court to have the bogus divorce dismissed, but was told she would have to hire a lawyer to handle the matter.