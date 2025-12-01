Blueface Proposes To Have Sex With Adam22's Wife Lena The Plug

Play video content Instagram / @bluefasebabyy

Blueface's ex Jaidyn Alexis recently appeared on the "Plug Talk" podcast -- and the biggest takeaway the rapper came away with is that he's down to "plug" Adam22's wife, Lena!!!

Adam talked up his admiration for Blueface -- only for Jaidyn to warn him that her baby daddy wouldn't have any problems attempting to sex down Lena behind his back.

Lena floated the sex tape idea would be a possibility if they could make big money from filming it -- and Blueface confirmed Jaidyn's hunch in an IG post that he would indeed bang Lena ... sorry, Adam!!!

Like Lena, Blue outlined that the banging would be a business deal -- but on the condition that it was a one-on-one situation and not a threesome!!!

Apparently, Blue's seen Adam's lil pinky, and it will throw him off his game.

Blueface is currently in a new relationship after kicking Hazel-E to the curb ... but clearly he has the appetite for even more!!!